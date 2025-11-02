2 people, including 1 in custody, injured in Monroe County shooting

Two people are recovering, including one who is in custody, after a shooting in Monroe Township, Michigan, on Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the shooting on the 3000 block of West Albain Road around 8:30 a.m. The two individuals suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office, though the circumstances surrounding the incident haven't been disclosed.

Officials said one of the individuals shot, a 52-year-old Monroe Township resident, was taken into custody shortly after leaving the scene. They were treated at the hospital and then taken to the Monroe County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, the two people were reportedly roommates.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7530. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.