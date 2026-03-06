Watch CBS News
2 people injured in shooting while sitting in car in Superior Township, deputies say

Paula Wethington
Two people who were sitting in a vehicle were injured during a shooting Thursday night in Washtenaw County, Michigan. 

No arrests have been made, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating the incident. 

The shooting was reported at about 10:53 p.m., calling officers to the 9200 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Superior Township. Deputies said the victims, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, both men, were checked on site and taken to an area hospital for further treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries. 

Deputies ask that anyone with information on the circumstances of the shooting contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911; call into its Anonymous Tip Line at 734-973-7711; or call emergency dispatchers at 911. 

