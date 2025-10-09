2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide, Detroit police say

Two people were found fatally shot early Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide, Detroit police say.

Officers were called about 4:40 a.m. to the 20200 block of Griggs Street, near Eight Mile Road and Wyoming Street, on the city's west side. The woman who was found dead was in her 60s, the man who was found dead was in his 20s. They are believed to be grandmother and grandson, police said, and the man appears to be the shooter.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for this tragic incident," the police department said.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.