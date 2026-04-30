Police investigate possible child abuse after 2-month-old Michigan baby hospitalized

The Fowlerville Police Department says it is investigating possible child abuse after a 2-month-old baby was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were notified by Child Protective Services at about 10:40 a.m. on April 27 after the child was brought to the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. A preliminary investigation found evidence pointing to child abuse and neglect and prior injuries, according to police.

Police say the baby is in critical condition. They say the child's parents are minors, and any additional information, including name, will not be released due to their age.

"The Fowlerville Police Department is continuing to conduct interviews and are awaiting additional medical records and expert evaluations before making any determinations regarding potential charges. At this time, no arrests have been made," police said. "Given the severity of the incident and the age of those involved, the Fowlerville Police Department is working closely with CPS, medical professionals, and partnering agencies to ensure a thorough and complete investigation."

Fowlerville police say the Livingston County Sheriff's Office is assisting the investigation.

Authorities did not release any other information at this time.