2 Michigan men sentenced for illegal "Spin to Win" gambling operation

Macomb Township demands action over firefighter shortage and more top stories

Macomb Township demands action over firefighter shortage and more top stories

Macomb Township demands action over firefighter shortage and more top stories

Two Jackson men have been sentenced in connection with an illegal gambling operation running at a business known as "Spin to Win," Michigan officials said.

Samir Naim Musharbash and Naim Samir Musharbash each pleaded guilty in April 2025 to one felony count of violating Michigan's gambling laws.

The two were sentenced in July to 24 months of probation as well as 180 days in jail; however, their jail sentences have been suspended.

In addition, the men were ordered to pay $68 in state costs, $130 in crime victim rights fees, $150 in fines, a $60 DNA fee and $150 in court costs.

The case originates from an October 2021 investigation by the Michigan Gaming Control Board's Criminal Investigations Section into Spin to Win.

During a raid of the business, investigators seized 17 standalone slot-style gaming machines and several computer towers and monitors, which authorities say were used for internet-based slot-style games. Investigators also recovered $7,986 in cash.

"This case highlights the importance of coordinated law enforcement efforts to shut down illegal gambling operations that undermine the integrity of Michigan's gaming laws," said Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams in a statement. "We remain committed to protecting Michigan residents by enforcing regulations that ensure all gaming is fair, legal, and authorized."

A Spin to Win employee, Kyle Schrotenboer, was also charged in the case. He pleaded guilty in March 2025 to one count of keeping a gambling house. He was sentenced in May to 90 days in jail, $75 in crime victim fees and $500 in fines and costs.