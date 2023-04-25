2 Michigan car shows named among best in US

(CBS DETROIT) - Two car shows in Michigan were named among the best in the United States, according to a recent USA Today 10Best ranking.

Hundreds of car shows happen nationwide each year, from events that celebrate classic cars to ones that look at new technology and the future of cars.

The best car shows on this list were chosen based on votes from readers. The two Michigan car shows that were voted among the best were the Woodward Dream Cruise and Cars & Coffee.

M1 Cars & Coffee

The Cars & Coffee event at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac ranked as No. 5.

The event takes place on the first Saturday of each month, and each event has a different theme. Cars selected based on the theme are displayed in the arena parking, and other vehicles are all welcome and can park trackside.

Cars & Coffee is a family-friendly event that is free to attend. Here's a list of the upcoming themes:

MAY 6: GM BRANDS + BLACK GHOST

JUNE 3: ANTIQUE, VINTAGE, CLASSICS

JULY 1: MOPAR



AUGUST 5: CUSTOMS, HOT RODS, PRO-TOURING



SEPTEMBER 2: FORD, LINCOLN, MERCURY



OCTOBER 7: JAPANESE DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING & ASIAN BRANDS



Woodward Dream Cruise

Classic cars drive down Woodward Avenue in Royal Oaks, Michigan, on August 20, 2022, during the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise. - The event is a celebration of automotive culture, attracting nearly one-million visitors and thousands of classic vehicles. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The Woodward Dream Cruise ranked No. 6 on the list and was founded in 1995. Now, it is one of the largest one-day automotive events in the world. The show brings in over one million people and 40,000 classic cars annually.

Classic cars are driven down a 16-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue through Pontiac, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Berkley, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge and Ferndale.

This car show happens on the third Saturday of August each year, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

