2 men sentenced in armed robbery of Southeast Michigan postal carriers

Two men have been sentenced in connection with a series of robberies of U.S. Postal Service mail carriers, federal prosecutors announced.

Michael Lamar Smith-Ellis, 31, of Detroit, and Terrance Tucker, 33, of Phoenix, Arizona, were each sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Tucker and Smith-Ellis allegedly robbed postal carriers at gunpoint in Northville Township and Taylor in September and October 2023, demanding that the carriers give up their USPS master keys, also known as "arrow keys."

Police arrested Smith-Ellis and Tucker shortly after the two allegedly robbed a carrier in Northville. While searching a vehicle used by the two, investigators found firearms, gear and several credit cards belonging to other people, as well as a USPS key ring and an "arrow key."

"The safety of postal employees is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service," said Sean McStravick, Acting Inspector in Charge of the Postal Inspection Service's Detroit Division. "Let this sentence serve as a warning to those who attempt or conspire to harm postal employees for personal gain: we will find you and we will ensure you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We would also like to thank our local law enforcement partners for their invaluable assistance in this investigation."

Livonia, Northville and Taylor police departments assisted the United States Postal Inspection Service in the investigation.