2 men arraigned in armed robbery of Northville Township postal carrier

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men have been arraigned in connection to the armed robbery of a postal carrier in Northville Township on Tuesday, officials said.

Michael Lamar Smith-Ellis, 30, of Detroit, and Terrance Tucker, 32, of Inkster, were arraigned in federal court on the charges of conspiracy, robbery or theft of mail, money or property of the U.S., aggravated assault of a federal employee, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and keys or locks stolen or reproduced.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the area of Silver Spring and 8 Mile Road. The two men, who were armed, demanded keys to postal boxes from a postal worker. They were wearing all-black clothing and ski masks.

The men took the keys and left the area in a new mode silver Hyundai SUV.

The Northville Township Police Department responded immediately and shared information with other local law enforcement agencies.

Livonia police located the vehicle that same day and stopped it on I-96 near Middlebelt. The two suspects were arrested.