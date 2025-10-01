2 men injured, woman in custody, after stabbing incident in Monroe

Two men were stabbed, and a woman is in custody, in the aftermath of an altercation early Wednesday in Monroe, Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said officers responded to a call about 1:41 a.m. that a woman was armed with a knife near Harrison and Eighth streets, on the south side of the city. On arrival, police found two 50-year-old men, who were injured. One man had a severe laceration on his right leg, and the other had a puncture wound to his abdomen.

The men who were stabbed were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Officers also found a 40-year-old woman at the scene who was then treated for her minor injuries. Police are considering her to be the suspect. She was taken to Monroe County Jail, with officers seeking a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder.

A knife with blood was confiscated as evidence.

All three people involved knew each other, police said. They were also heavily intoxicated and had been drinking together before the altercation, police said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact Detective McKenzie at 734-243-7517.