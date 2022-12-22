2 men charged in 2018 death of hunter in Bath Township

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the death of 68-year-old Chong Yang.

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway 34, of Saint Johns, are charged with felony murder and felony firearm. Both men are being held without bond.

Yang was shot and killed on Nov. 16, 2018, while hunting in the Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township. His family began searching for him when he did not return home after dark. He was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area north of East Clark Road and east of Upton Road.

State officials say Olson and Rodway allegedly killed Yang and stole his hunting equipment, including the victim's headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

"The Bath Township Police Department worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other local agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence, establish a timeline of events, and locate the defendants," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. "I am grateful for their persistence and hard work in pursuing this case. Chong Yang's family deserves justice, and we are working hard to make sure they receive it."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 5, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.