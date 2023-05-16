2 men arraigned after stealing frozen fish from Warren store

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 16, 2023

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two Warren men have been arraigned in connection to stealing frozen fish from a store last week.

Erwin Wilson Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Erwin Wilson, 30, has been charged with embezzlement, less than $100,000, a 15-year felony, and Michael Mitchell, 50, has been charged with receiving and concealing stolen property, more than $1,000, less than $20,000, a five-year felony.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 11, at Lipari Foods, located at 26661 Bunert Rd.

Allegedly, Wilson, a Lipari Foods employee, loaded frozen fish out of the warehouse and into a Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade was owned and driven by Mitchell.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the stolen fish.

Both of the men were arraigned.

Mitchell was given a $25,000 personal bond, and Wilson was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond, 10%.

The probable cause conferences for both men are scheduled for May 23.

"The defendants stand accused of stealing frozen fish, an act that not only violates the law but also affects the livelihoods of business owners and their employees. Thank you to the Warren Police Department for their quick response in this case," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.