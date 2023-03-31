2 killed in Detroit after crashing into semi-truck
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed Friday after they crashed a stolen vehicle into a semi-truck in Detroit.
The crash happened in the area of Gunston and Gratiot avenues around 3 a.m.
Detroit police officers were getting license plate readership on a stolen vehicle. They were going to conduct a traffic stop, but before they did, the vehicle sped off and crashed into a semi-truck, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
Police say the officers were not pursuing the two individuals, but they fled at a high speed, trying to get away.
Both individuals were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released at this time.
