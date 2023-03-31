Watch CBS News
2 killed in Detroit after crashing into semi-truck

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed Friday after they crashed a stolen vehicle into a semi-truck in Detroit. 

The crash happened in the area of Gunston and Gratiot avenues around 3 a.m. 

Detroit police officers were getting license plate readership on a stolen vehicle. They were going to conduct a traffic stop, but before they did, the vehicle sped off and crashed into a semi-truck, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski. 

Police say the officers were not pursuing the two individuals, but they fled at a high speed, trying to get away. 

Both individuals were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 10:00 AM

