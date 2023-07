CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 4, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were injured in a non-fatal shooting at Detroit's Palmer Park Monday night.

Police say at about 8:25 p.m. on Monday, July 3, two people were shot in the 900 block of Merrill Plaisance.

The victims, a man, and a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.