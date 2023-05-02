2 injured in Inkster house explosion

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was burned after his house exploded in Inkster Tuesday morning.

The explosion happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday on the 26000 block of Penn Street near Inkster's border with Dearborn Heights.

Fire officials tell CBS News Detroit that DTE Energy was installing service to the home from the street when the explosion happened.

A man in his 50s was living at the home and was burned by a fireball. He was taken to the University of Michigan Health's burn center. The man's condition is currently not known.

DTE Energy released the following statement on the incident: