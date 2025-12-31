2 injured during assault by armed suspects in Monroe County, deputies say

Two people were injured during an assault and related shooting in Monroe County, Michigan.

The assault, involving three suspects who are believed to be known to the victims, happened about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Sunset Boulevlard in Frenchtown Township, east of the City of Monroe.

When deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a man and a woman who both suffered from head injuries. The victims told deputies they were inside a garage at the home when they heard a knock at the door.

Upon opening the door, police said, two suspects forced their way into the garage.

Once inside, two suspects brandished weapons and pointed them at the victims, striking both in the head, deputies said. A third suspect then came into the garage and took various items.

One of the suspects fired a gunshot into the concrete floor, officers said. Then all three suspects left in a vehicle.

Both victims were treated at the scene. The woman was then taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital for additional medical treatment.

"Preliminary information indicates this incident does not appear to be a random act of violence," deputies said.

Officers ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.