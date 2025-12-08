2 in custody after Michigan State Police aviation unit tracks stolen van in Metro Detroit

A Michigan State Police aviation unit assisted state troopers with tracking a stolen vehicle in Detroit after the suspect failed to stop for Hazel Park police.

MSP said the circumstances began about 10:35 p.m. Saturday when the Trooper 2 helicopter crew was on patrol and heard law enforcement radio conversations about a stolen Ford van that failed to stop for Hazel Park police. At the time, the van was in the area of Woodward Avenue and Seven Mile Road.

Officers also learned that the van was reported stolen earlier in the day to Detroit Police.

The Trooper 2 aviation crew spotted the van and provided its location to troopers and other officers on the ground.

MSP said troopers made a second attempt to pull over the vehicle on Woodward Avenue near McNichols, but the driver did not stop. Detroit Police then made a third attempt to pull over the van, but the driver also didn't stop for that officer.

The stolen van was then followed to Interstate 75 between Seven Mile Road and Clay Street. Police said two people then abandoned the van along Edgevale Street in Detroit. The two ran through the neighborhood and went inside a duplex on the first block of East McNichols Road.

Troopers said police surrounded the duplex and ordered everyone to leave the building. About 10 to 15 people came outside, some of whom said there was a birthday party taking place in the home. As troopers continued questioning people, five more people left the building, including one whom officers believed to be the woman who was a passenger in the stolen van.

That woman was taken into custody, police said.

A search warrant was obtained, and police went inside the building to search for the man believed to be the driver of the stolen van.

A Michigan State Police K-9 unit found the suspect in the basement. He was taken into custody. The 38-year-old man was bitten by the police K-9 during the arrest, MSP said. He was treated on scene and taken into custody.

Charges are pending prosecutor review.

"Through the use of aviation and troopers on the ground, these suspects were taken into custody without putting the public at risk. Troopers are continuing to investigate if this was also a home invasion or if some of the people at the party may have been less than truthful during the investigation," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.