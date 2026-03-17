2 found dead in double shooting in Clinton Township home, police say

Two people are dead in the aftermath of a shooting at a home in Macomb County, Michigan, police said.

The Clinton Township Police Department said it was called about 8 p.m. Monday to check on the residents of a home in the 36000 block of Farmbrook Drive, after other family members were unable to reach the two.

On arrival, officers could see through a window that there were two adults who appeared to be unresponsive. Police forced entry into the home to check on them. The two, a 26-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene from what police say was a shooting incident.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," police said.

The Clinton Township Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit and the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.