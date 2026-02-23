2 dogs removed from home as Sterling Heights police investigate animal abuse complaint

A security camera video that was widely shared on social media around Sterling Heights, Michigan, showing a man striking a dog has resulted in a police investigation.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said Sunday that Sterling Heights Animal Control officers took the lead on the investigation, and the two agencies have been able to identify a suspect, after learning about the video.

Officers have since removed two dogs from a home, one that was seen in the video and an additional dog, police said.

Police will be seeking charges "related to animal abuse" along with failure to follow city dog license ordinance, the department said.

"This case exemplifies the strength of our community partnership," police said. "We appreciate the vigilance of the residents who reported the incident, allowing law enforcement to respond swiftly and ensure the animals were placed in a safe environment while pursuing appropriate legal action. The professionalism and dedication demonstrated by all personnel involved were truly commendable."