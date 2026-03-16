2 Detroit residents charged in fatal stabbing of man outside liquor store

Two Detroit residents face murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing at a liquor store, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office said.

Cordell Harris, 40, of Detroit, died at a local hospital as a result of his injuries after the altercation, which happened about 11:54 p.m. on March 10 at a liquor store in the 14800 block of Livernois Avenue in Detroit.

Steven Lewis Hooks, 54, and Bernice Shaneka Chenevert, 31, both of Detroit, have both been charged with premeditated, first-degree murder, prosecutors say. Arraignment hearings took place on March 13 in the 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 23, and the preliminary exam is set for March 30.

The two have been remanded to jail in the meantime.

Prosecutors say that Harris spoke with Chenevert at the liquor store. An altercation erupted between the two, during which Chenevert gave Hooks a broken glass bottle. Hooks then stabbed Harris multiple times in the neck, prosecutors say.

The Detroit Police Department investigated the assault.