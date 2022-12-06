2 Detroit museums offering free admission on Sundays in December

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a fun activity to do over the holiday season, check out the Detroit Historical Museum and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum.

These two museums, which are both operated by the Detroit Historical Society, are offering free admission to visitors on Sundays in December, which includes: Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Ave. in Detroit's midtown neighborhood and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

DETROIT - OCTOBER 13: Detroit Historical Museum in Detroit, Michigan on October 13, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) / Getty Images

If you can't make it on a Sunday, the museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

Here are the admission prices to expect on a regular visit to the museum:

$10 for adults

$8 for seniors, students, active military and first responders (with valid ID)

$6 for children

$35 for a household (up to 6 adults and children with the same address)

Free for Detroit Historical Society members & children under 6 years old

For more information on the Detroit Historical Museum, visit here.

The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is located at 100 Strand Drive on Belle Isle and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Dossin Great Lakes Museum The Detroit Historical Society

The museum is also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and regular admission is:

$5 for adults and children

$20 for a household (up to 6 adults and children with the same address)

Free for Detroit Historical Society members & children under 6 years old

For more information about the Dossin Great Lakes Museum, visit here.