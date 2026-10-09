2 Detroit men accused of killing dog after shooting into Southfield home

Police say two Detroit men are accused of killing a family's dog when they shot into a Southfield home.

According to police, 29-year-old Demarco Lewis approached the home of Donald McCwin around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 with what investigators say was an AK-style weapon.

"After receiving no response, Lewis knocked a second time, backed away and fired nine rounds through the door," said Southfield Chief Elvin Barren.

At the time of the shooting, McCwin was inside the home with his cousin. He said he was walking down the stairs to answer the door as the bullets rang out, so he got as low to the ground as possible.

"I was laying there on the ground, and they all missed me, except for one hit my side; it hit my pajama pants," McCwin said.

Authorities say Lewis left the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade driven by 25-year-old Larry Nelson Jr. McCwin's dog was shot and later died from its injuries.

Police say the motive is that Lewis believed McCwin's son had stolen his car.

"Which sparked him to subsequently go to addresses associated with Mr. McCwin's son, so he went to a residence in the city of Detroit, and then he transitioned to Sharon Lane, where the shooting ultimately transpired," Barren said.

Authorities say there is no indication that McCwin's son actually stole the car Lewis was looking for. Barren says Lewis has confessed to the crime.

Investigators used security cameras and license plate readers to identify the vehicle's vanity plate, "GIRLTOY," which was registered to Nelson's mother, according to authorities.

Both men are charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling and two counts of felony firearm. Lewis is also charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

"Sometimes, people get emotional when they believe that someone may have something to do with their property. The right way to go about that is making a report," Barren said. "The answer is not coming up with an idea without grounds and then going to different locations looking for someone with an assault rifle to settle it."

According to the arraignment details, Lewis has a history of failing to appear for court appointments and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Nelson is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Both men are expected back in court later in October.