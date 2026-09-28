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Dog injured by gunfire after shots fired into Southfield home, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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A dog was injured by gunfire but has survived after multiple rounds were fired into a home in Southfield, Michigan, police said. 

The Southfield Police Department was called about 5:30 a.m. Monday, to a home in the 29400 block of Sharon Lane on a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found that multiple rounds had been fired through the front door into the house. 

While no people inside the home were injured, a dog that was inside the home was struck. 

Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, and the incident remains under investigation. Officers remained on scene into the morning.

Officers ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

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