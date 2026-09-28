Dog injured by gunfire after shots fired into Southfield home, police say

A dog was injured by gunfire but has survived after multiple rounds were fired into a home in Southfield, Michigan, police said.

The Southfield Police Department was called about 5:30 a.m. Monday, to a home in the 29400 block of Sharon Lane on a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found that multiple rounds had been fired through the front door into the house.

While no people inside the home were injured, a dog that was inside the home was struck.

Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, and the incident remains under investigation. Officers remained on scene into the morning.

Officers ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.