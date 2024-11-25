2 dead after shooting in Harper Woods, public safety officials says

2 children dead in Canton Township fire, travel safety tips for Thanksgiving and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Two people are dead and police are investigating after a shooting in Harper Woods Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 18500 block of Kenosha Street around 1:30 p.m. for the shooting, according to the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety.

Authorities there found a dead man and woman, both in their 30s.

It's unknown if any arrests have been made.

Police are investigating and say there is no threat to the public.