Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead after shooting in Harper Woods, public safety officials says

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

2 children dead in Canton Township fire, travel safety tips for Thanksgiving and more top stories
2 children dead in Canton Township fire, travel safety tips for Thanksgiving and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — Two people are dead and police are investigating after a shooting in Harper Woods Monday afternoon. 

Officers were called to the 18500 block of Kenosha Street around 1:30 p.m. for the shooting, according to the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety. 

Authorities there found a dead man and woman, both in their 30s. 

It's unknown if any arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating and say there is no threat to the public. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.