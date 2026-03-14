2 dead, 1 in custody after crash in Macomb County, police say

Two people are dead and another is in custody after a crash in Macomb County, Michigan, early Saturday.

Police in Clinton Township, Michigan, said they started a traffic stop for a vehicle that was going over the speed limit on Gratiot Avenue near Quinn Road around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle sped away from law enforcement after an officer activated their squad car's emergency lights and siren, according to officials.

The vehicle, driven by a 54-year-old man, then collided with a car at the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road, police said.

A 25-year-old Southfield, Michigan, man was killed in the crash, according to officials, who have yet to disclose which vehicle he was in or information about the other person who died.

The 54-year-old man, from Sterling Heights, Michigan, was taken into custody after the crash. The Roseville Police Department is investigating.