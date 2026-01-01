Watch CBS News
Police investigate shooting in Inkster, Michigan

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Police in Inkster, Michigan, are investigating a shooting that happened on New Year's Eve.

The shooting happened on Longfellow Street near Cherry Hill and Middlebelt Road. Police say the victim and suspect know each other, and it was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Police did not provide any additional information at this time.

"We understand that news of violence can raise concern, and we remain committed to keeping our community informed, safe, and supported," police said.

This story is developing.

