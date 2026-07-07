Weapon taken from woman's purse used in Dearborn mall shooting that left 2 dead, prosecutors say

Two people were arraigned Tuesday on charges related to Friday's deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Dearborn, Michigan.

Cania Cain, 19, of Detroit, and Martinez Long, 19, of Oak Park, were both charged with carrying a concealed weapon, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. The arraignment hearing took place before Judge Sam Salamey in the 19th District Court in Dearborn.

The shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. on July 3 at Fairlane Town Center. Dearborn police said that an argument between two groups of people escalated into a shooting at the mall on Michigan Avenue near Evergreen Road. Both groups brought handguns to the mall.

The two who died as a result of their injuries were Cameron Watkins, 19, and Keonte Seaborn, also 19, both of Detroit.

The prosecutor's office said that Watkins and Seaborn both pulled out weapons as the altercation began. Then Watkins shot Seaborn with a weapon he took from Cain's purse, "and continued to shoot recklessly in the public mall," the prosecutor's office said.

This was followed up by Long shooting Watkins, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office said they have determined that Long's actions were in self-defense. Both Long and Cain were charged with the firearms offense.

Bond for both defendants was set at $75,000, court records show. The probable cause conference is set for July 15.

A third person was also injured by the shooting, and someone was hit by a car while trying to flee the scene.

"Senseless gun violence continues to plague communities across the country. We are saddened by this entirely preventable tragedy, but have to reiterate: We will expend all resources to keep our city safe and hold individuals responsible for dangerous behavior," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

The above video originally aired on July 3, 2026.