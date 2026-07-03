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Sources: 3 people shot, 2 dead at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Michigan

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Law enforcement officials say three people were shot and two are dead after a shooting at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Friday afternoon. 

Dearborn police confirmed that there is an active investigation at the mall and ask that people avoid the area. Michigan State Police are on the scene alongside Dearborn police. 

The mall has been placed on lockdown. Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane is also currently on lockdown, according to hospital officials. Sources say shooting victims have been taken to Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital. 

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Fairlane Town Center   CBS Detroit

Authorities have not released any further information on the shooting.

The mall is located at 18900 Michigan Avenue near Evergreen Road. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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