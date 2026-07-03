Sources: 3 people shot, 2 dead at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Michigan

Law enforcement officials say three people were shot and two are dead after a shooting at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Friday afternoon.

Dearborn police confirmed that there is an active investigation at the mall and ask that people avoid the area. Michigan State Police are on the scene alongside Dearborn police.

The mall has been placed on lockdown. Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane is also currently on lockdown, according to hospital officials. Sources say shooting victims have been taken to Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital.

Fairlane Town Center CBS Detroit

Authorities have not released any further information on the shooting.

The mall is located at 18900 Michigan Avenue near Evergreen Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.