2 arrests made in shooting incident at The Mall at Partridge Creek, police say

Two people have been arrested in the investigation of a shooting at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, Michigan.

The names and further details of those individuals are not yet publicly available.

"We acknowledge this was a complex, lengthy investigation. Limited information was intentionally provided during the process to ensure its success. We now stand firm: those responsible have been caught," Clinton Township Police said about the investigation.

The shooting happened Nov. 23 near the MJR Theater entrance, shortly after the conclusion of the mall's tree lighting ceremony. Officers who were already in the area for the tree ceremony quickly went to the scene.

The shooting spun out of an altercation between specific people, police said at the time. A 17-year-old from Mt. Clemens was injured by gunfire and taken to an area hospital for medical treatment after the incident.

Agencies that assisted Clinton Township on the investigation included the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Roseville Police Department.