Clinton Township police investigating shooting at mall movie theater

Police in Clinton Township, Michigan, are investigating a shooting that happened at a movie theater attached to a mall, authorities said Sunday night.

The incident, according to officials, happened at MJR Partridge Creek Cinema, which is part of The Mall at Partridge Creek on the 17000 block of Hall Road.

At least one person was hit by gunfire, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News Detroit, though the severity of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

Police cars are parked outside MJR Partridge Creek Cinema in Clinton Township, Michigan, on Nov. 23, 2025. CBS News Detroit

Helicopter footage of the scene shortly before 9 p.m. showed several police vehicles parked outside the mall and police tape surrounding at least two vehicles in a parking lot.

A tree lighting event at the mall was scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to its website.

CBS News Detroit has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. CBS News Detroit will update when more information is available.