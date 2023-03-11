19-year-old charged in shooting outside of Roseville elementary school

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old was arraigned Friday in connection with a shooting on Monday outside of a Roseville elementary school.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Deandre Parks, of Roseville, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $5,000 personal bond. On Friday, prosecutors added an additional charge of possession of a firearm in a school zone, which is a five-year felony. He was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond (10%). Parks must wear a GPS tether if released.

Prosecutors have requested a mental health assessment from the county's Community Corrections Department.

"If you commit an assaultive gun felony, you end up with a felony," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "Now is also the time to require felony gun suspects to get a mental health evaluation as a condition of bond before they get a chance to access another gun."

Authorities say a 13-year-old was arrested, accused of shooting a 40-year-old man near Steenland Elementary School. Police believe the suspect was in a dispute with another kid when a 40-year-old man appeared to run after the teen.

Roseville Deputy Chief Mitchell Berlin said the suspect and victim did not know each other.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the suspect was arraigned and charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm.