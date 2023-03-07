13-year-old facing attempted murder, gun charges in Roseville shooting

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Roseville police say a 13-year-old is in custody for allegedly shooting a 40-year-old man near Steenland Elementary on Monday.

Deputy Chief Mitchell Berlin says the teen has a juvenile delinquent history for weapons charges.

Police say they believe the suspect was in a dispute with another kid when a 40-year-old man appeared to run after the teen.

"The adult was attempting to intervene from an altercation that was occurring near one of the schools and gave chase at the time," Berlin said.

Roseville Community Schools officials said in a statement the suspect is not a student in the district.

"The 13-year-old was previously expelled and was not supposed to be on the property and went to the area with the pistol," Berlin said.

The deputy chief told CBS Detroit on Tuesday that the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Law enforcement is still working to find out how the teen got access to the gun.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the suspect was arraigned and charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm.

"Very sad that a 13-year-old would commit this type of crime, but we do have officers at the school every day and this will not be tolerated," Berlin said.

Classes were canceled at Steenland Elementary on Tuesday for a planned professional development day.

The district is now offering counseling to students for emotional support.

Police say the 40-year-old victim went into surgery and is in stable condition.