17-year-old arrested as Canton police investigate domestic-related kidnapping incident

A 17-year-old male was arrested Monday as police investigated a report of a domestic-related kidnapping incident that happened in Canton, Michigan.

The incident was reported about 9 a.m. in the area of Joy and Haggery roads, Canton Police Department said. Officers and detectives then learned that the suspect and victim, who was a 21-year-old woman, had traveled to a home in Romulus.

Canton detectives worked with Romulus police to locate both individuals, arresting the teenager and safely recovering the victim.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community," Canton police said.

The case will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office for review.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.