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Suspect in custody after 7-year-old girl, her mother shot in Detroit, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington,
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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A suspect is in custody as Detroit police continue to investigate a shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl and her mother on Monday. 

Police issued that statement on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect's name and pending charges were not given at that time.  

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Farnsworth. Police Chief Todd Bettison says the incident appeared to stem from an argument over a group of young children, ages 7 and 8, who had been fighting earlier in the day. After the shooting, the man fled the scene in a white GMC Terrain. 

Both the girl and her 29-year-old mother are expected to recover from their injuries. 

"This is senseless. It doesn't even make sense. I'm just really disgusted by it," Bettison said on Monday. 

In a statement Monday, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said her administration is "committed to changing the culture of settling conflict with weapons in our city."  

The above video originally aired on Oct. 12, 2026.

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