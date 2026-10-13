Suspect in custody after 7-year-old girl, her mother shot in Detroit, police say

A suspect is in custody as Detroit police continue to investigate a shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl and her mother on Monday.

Police issued that statement on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect's name and pending charges were not given at that time.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Farnsworth. Police Chief Todd Bettison says the incident appeared to stem from an argument over a group of young children, ages 7 and 8, who had been fighting earlier in the day. After the shooting, the man fled the scene in a white GMC Terrain.

Both the girl and her 29-year-old mother are expected to recover from their injuries.

"This is senseless. It doesn't even make sense. I'm just really disgusted by it," Bettison said on Monday.

In a statement Monday, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said her administration is "committed to changing the culture of settling conflict with weapons in our city."

The above video originally aired on Oct. 12, 2026.