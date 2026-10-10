Detroit father charged after 11-year-old son shot by sibling with unsecured gun

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, a 38-year-old man has been charged after police said his 11-year-old son was shot by a sibling with an unsecured gun on Detroit's west side Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office says Muammar Markus Wallace of Detroit is charged with one count each of firearms – safe storage violation and felony firearm in the incident.

Prosecutors say police officers were called to the shooting at a home on the 8000 block of Artesian Street around 2:19 a.m. They found the 11-year-old boy lying on the floor of the living room, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Muammar left his three children, ages 4, 8 and 11, unattended at the home before the shooting, according to prosecutors, who say his 8-year-old son found an unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, striking the 11-year-old boy.

Detroit Police Commissioner Darryl Woods said Thursday that the 4-year-old and 8-year-old were living with a loved one following the incident.

"We at the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office have been beating this drum for well over ten years," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a written statement. "We have an educational campaign, we helped to change legislation, and we talk about it all the time. Please, please, please safely store your weapons at all times. No exceptions!"

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison after the shooting on Wednesday called on all gun owners to make an inventory of their weapons and ensure they are secured.

Muammar was taken into custody on Thursday and was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.