16-year-old charged with assault, armed robbery on Wayne State campus

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with an armed robbery on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit.

The pending charges are armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

While the proceedings are currently in the juvenile court system, Worthy said the teenager from Detroit has been "adult-designated." That means upon sentencing, the judge can decide whether to sentence him as a juvenile, sentence him as an adult, or issue a blended order that includes an adult sentence as an option should the teenager not be rehabilitated.

The preliminary hearing took place on Wednesday, and the teen was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Facility, Worthy said. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 9.

The assault against an 18-year-old Detroit man happened about 8:15 p.m. Jan. 27 on Williams Mall on the university campus. The assailant produced and fired a handgun, prosecutors said, and robbed the victim of a necklace before running off.

Wayne State University Police investigated the case, and the suspect was arrested on Feb 26.