15-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks; Detroit police seeking help in finding her

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Makayla Johnson, who was last seen on June 17.

Makayla was last seen in the 16500 block of Tracy. 

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, between 90 to 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.

Makayla Johnson Detroit Police Department

First published on June 29, 2023 / 11:08 PM

