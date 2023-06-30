15-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks; Detroit police seeking help in finding her
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Makayla Johnson, who was last seen on June 17.
Makayla was last seen in the 16500 block of Tracy.
She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, between 90 to 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.
