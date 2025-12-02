15-year-old charged as an adult in Roseville Applebee's carjacking incident

A Roseville teenager is facing adult charges over a carjacking incident at a restaurant in Macomb County, Michigan.

Jeremiah Collins, 15, was arraigned as an adult Monday in 39th District Court in Roseville, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. That decision was based on "a thorough review of all available evidence and consideration of the severity of the charges," the prosecutor's office said.

Six felony charges are pending, including carjacking, which includes up to life in prison; along with fleeing police, assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of personal property, Lucido said. There are also two misdemeanor charges.

"Charging a juvenile as an adult is never an easy decision. It is a decision we approach with the utmost seriousness and careful consideration. While our priority is always rehabilitation and the best interest of young people, there are circumstances when it is necessary to hold them accountable as adults. This step is not taken lightly, but it is sometimes essential to ensure justice and public safety," Lucido said.

Bond was set at $250,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 10, and a preliminary exam is set for Dec. 17.

The alleged carjacking incident happened on Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Applebee's. Roseville police said patrol officers noticed three males acting suspiciously that afternoon, and shortly afterwards, the carjacking of a 2016 Jeep Patriot was reported.

One of the three suspects had a weapon and demanded keys from the woman who owned the vehicle, police said. Once they had the keys, the three sped off.

The stolen vehicle ultimately crashed into another vehicle, and all three ran off.

Lucido said the other two teens who were taken into custody over the carjacking, ages 14 and 16, have been released pending further investigation.