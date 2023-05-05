Watch CBS News
Local News

UPDATE: 14-year-old girl missing from Detroit home found safe

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023 02:34
screenshot-2023-05-05-175738.jpg
Meagan Curry Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say missing 14-year-old Meagan Curry has been found and is doing fine.

Meagan Curry had been missing since about 12:30 a.m. at her home in the 9500 block of Sussex. Police say she left her home without permission and failed to return.

The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt with silver writing on it and blue jogging pants. 

Meagan described her as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 170 pounds with brown eyes and a black afro.

Anyone with information was asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 6:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.