UPDATE: 14-year-old girl missing from Detroit home found safe

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

Meagan Curry Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say missing 14-year-old Meagan Curry has been found and is doing fine.

Meagan Curry had been missing since about 12:30 a.m. at her home in the 9500 block of Sussex. Police say she left her home without permission and failed to return.

The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt with silver writing on it and blue jogging pants.

Meagan described her as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 170 pounds with brown eyes and a black afro.

