UPDATE: 14-year-old girl missing from Detroit home found safe
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say missing 14-year-old Meagan Curry has been found and is doing fine.
Meagan Curry had been missing since about 12:30 a.m. at her home in the 9500 block of Sussex. Police say she left her home without permission and failed to return.
The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt with silver writing on it and blue jogging pants.
Meagan described her as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 170 pounds with brown eyes and a black afro.
Anyone with information was asked to call DPD's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.
