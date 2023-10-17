Watch CBS News
13-year-old student arraigned for school threat in Warren

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old boy was arraigned on Monday for allegedly making a school threat at a Warren middle school.

The student was charged with threat of terrorism and school threats and was denied bond. The judge also ordered a mental health evaluation. The student was taken to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said on Monday, the 13-year-old allegedly threatened to "shoot up the school and kill a student."

"My office has a zero-tolerance policy for all school threats. We affirm our commitment to safeguarding every student's right to learn and all teachers' right to teach without the threat of violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 11.  

