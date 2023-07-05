12-year-old Detroit author encourages kids to read through nonprofit "Popcorn and Books"

(CBS DETROIT) - A 12-year-old Detroit boy is on a mission to change the lives of children one book at a time.

Karter Johnson is the founder of a nonprofit called Popcorn and Books. He created it three years ago in an effort to encourage kids to read.

Since then, he has donated over 2,500 books to kids free of charge through a program called Build A Kids Library.

Now, he started another program, a 21-day reading challenge, with the goal of getting kids to read so they don't fall behind on their reading schedule over the summer.

"I heard about this 21/90 rule. It's scientifically proven if you do something for 21 days, it becomes a habit. If you do it for 90 more days it becomes a permanent lifestyle change so I decided to get kids in the habit of reading this summer so reading becomes a permanent change for them," he said.

If want your kid to receive a book from Karter or to be a part of the 21-day reading challenge, you can visit there by clicking here.

To learn more about Karter's story, watch the video above.