12-year-old boy seriously injured during hit-and-run crash in Warren

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
Police in Warren, Michigan, are seeking the public's help in investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy. 

The collision between a minibike and an SUV happened about 5 p.m. Monday in the area of 13 Mile Road and Moceri Circle, just west of Schoenherr Road. 

The Warren Police Department said the SUV involved in the crash fled the scene, and was last seen traveling westbound on 13 Mile Road. The 12-year-old had significant injuries as a result of the crash, police said. The Warren Fire Department took the boy to an area hospital, where he was reported to be in serious but stable condition Tuesday. 

Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a newer model Chevrolet Equinox, possibly black or gray in color. 

The Warren Police Department's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit has already spoken to several witnesses and is reviewing security video from the area. Officers ask that anyone who has information or video to share for the investigation contact Warren Police Det. M. Accivatti at 586-574-4859 or maccivatti@warrenpd.org

