Clarkston man charged after 12-year-old boy purchased THC and nicotine vape, authorities say

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of selling drugs to a 12-year-old near an elementary school in Southeast Michigan.

Krisopher Halterman, 19, faces one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana in the case, the Oakland County Prosecutor's office reported. That charge has a possible penalty of up to four years in prison.

The investigation began after a parent reported to authorities that their 12-year-old son had purchased THC and nicotine vape products near his school. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office then identified a possible suspect, prosecutors said.

A subsequent search of that person's home resulted in the seizure of THC and nicotine vape products along with marijuana and several thousand dollars in cash.

"Selling drugs to school children puts their health and safety at risk, and I commend the parent who discovered this crime and made our community safer by calling the police," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said.