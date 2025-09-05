12 Michigan residents sentenced in large-scale auto theft ring targeting new vehicles

Escapee from Inkster police has been found; Powerball jackpot grows; weather and other top stories

Twelve members of an alleged large-scale auto theft ring targeting vehicles across more than 40 municipalities in Michigan have been sentenced, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

State prosecutors say the alleged criminal operation targeted new vehicles at car dealerships, parking lots, residences and manufacturing facilities, and then sold the vehicles at below market value to buyers seeking to purchase unregistered vehicles. The theft ring operated in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties, as well as in Eaton and Kent counties.

The Troy Police Department began investigating the theft ring in August 2023 and teamed up with the state's FORCE Team in May 2024 in the investigation.

"The success of this investigation is a direct result of the FORCE Team's collaboration with the Troy Police Department and police agencies across Southeast Michigan," Nessel said in a statement. "Together, they devoted countless hours to dismantling a large-scale auto theft ring that harmed communities throughout our state. We will continue to work with our law enforcement and retail partners to hold those who engaged in organized crime accountable and to protect the safety and security of Michigan's residents and businesses."

The 12 members of the alleged ring who were sentenced include:

Davonta Jones, 31, of Detroit, was sentenced to 15 months to 20 years in prison in August after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Davion Tucker, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 30 months to 20 years in prison in June after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Donovan Tucker, 23, of Detroit, was sentenced to eight months in prison and three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Timothy Bell, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 34 months to 20 years in prison in July after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Jerry Burton, 20, of Detroit, was sentenced to 91 days of incarceration in February after pleading guilty to one count of attempting to conduct a criminal enterprise and two counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Omari Roetherford, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to one year of prison in August 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of receiving and concealing a stolen motor Vehicle.

Braylen Green, 21, of Wixom, was sentenced to 3 to 20 years in prison in August after pleading guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise.

Joseph Doyle, 26, of Onstead, was sentenced to 30 months of incarceration in December 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Zamarr Johnson, 20, of Troy, was sentenced to 3 to 20 years in prison in March after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Kevin Stevenson, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 5 to 20 years in prison in June after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Desmond Wilson, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 18 months to 20 years in prison in November 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and two counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Dejohn Bush, 21, of Detroit, was sentenced to one year of incarceration in September 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Police departments in Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Canton, Dearborn, Detroit, Eastpointe, Farmington Hills, Lansing, Livonia, Novi, Roseville, Royal Oak, Southfield, Sterling Heights, Walled Lake, and Warren, as well as the Oakland County Auto Theft Group and the Macomb County Auto Theft Unit, assisted in the investigation.