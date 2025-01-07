4 more arrested in connection with Michigan theft ring authorities say was behind hundreds of car thefts

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Four additional arrests have been announced in the investigation into an alleged criminal organization responsible for the thefts of hundreds of vehicles in southeast Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel gave that report Tuesday, explaining that the charges were related to an investigation first announced in May.

The four suspects are accused of participating in thefts on more than a dozen occasions in the past year. Arrest warrants were served on Jan. 2, during which officers located what state officials described as "a large quantity of electronic key fobs and cash."

"With these charges, we are one step closer to dismantling an active, violent, and prolific criminal organization responsible for the thefts of hundreds of vehicles across our state," Nessel said in her news release.

Those newly arrested are:

Davonta Jones, 31, of Detroit, was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and eight counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Donovan Tucker, 22, of Detroit, was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and eight counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Davion Tucker, 21, of Detroit, was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and seven counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Timothy Bell, 23, of Detroit, was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and 10 counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Conducting a criminal enterprise is a 20-year felony in Michigan, upon conviction.

Tucker and Jones were arraigned on Jan. 3 in 19th District Court in Dearborn, and Bell had an arraignment hearing on Jan. 3 at 1st District Court in Monroe. Probable cause conferences are the next steps in the court process for all four.

This investigation, which dates to August 2023, involved more than 400 vehicle thefts that happened primarily in Oakland, Washtenaw, Macomb and Wayne counties. There also were related incidents in Eaton and Kent counties. The targets included manufacturer vehicle storage lots, car dealerships and residential areas. The stolen vehicles were then sold below their usual value.

In its reports on the case, the attorney general's office said stolen vehicles have been linked to other crimes such as armed robberies and other violent offenses.

Several local and county law enforcement departments assisted the FORCE Team in the investigation.

Michigan's FORCE Team (Focused Organized Retail Crime Enforcement) is the first task force of its kind in the nation, created by the Michigan attorney general's office in January 2023 as one of its tactics to address organized retail crime.