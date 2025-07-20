11-year-old boy critically injured in Detroit shooting, police say

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories

Detroit police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was critically injured when shots were fired into a home early Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a house on the 16000 block of Bramell Street, near the area of West McNichols Road and Telegraph Road.

"Unfortunately, an 11-year-old was shot numerous times," Commander Ryan Conner with the Detroit Police Department said.

The boy was taken to the hospital. As of Sunday morning, he is in critical condition.

It's unknown whether an arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit a tip here or call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.