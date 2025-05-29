$100K worth of Crown Royal whiskey products stolen in Windsor, police say

The Windsor Police Service in Ontario reports it is investigating the theft of over $100,000 worth of Crown Royal whiskey products.

The criminal activity happened shortly before 9 p.m. on May 17, when individuals broke into a fenced-in facility on Devon Drive in Windsor and stole a semi-tractor trailer that was loaded with over 1,000 boxes of whiskey products.

The trailer was found abandoned the following day on a county road.

"The whiskey, however, was removed and remains outstanding," the police report said.

Crown Royal is distilled, bottled and blended in Canada.

Windsor police have asked area residents and businesses to check their security video records in the hope of finding tips and evidence in the case. Those with information to share can submit a tip to the Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers site.