1 person under medical treatment after bite from rabid bat in St. Clair County

One person is under medical treatment after having been bitten by a rabid bat in St Clair County, Michigan, health authorities said.

The St. Clair County Health Department issued that notice on Friday, after getting confirmation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that the bat involved in the incident had tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a deadly, but preventable, disease that can spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

Each year, about 60 animals in Michigan test positive for rabies, and most of those incidents involve bats, the agency said. This was the first animal confirmation this year in St. Clair County.

To help prevent the spread, pet owners are urged to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccinations. And any direct contact with a bat should be reported to health authorities as a potential exposure, the agency said.