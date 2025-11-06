1 man killed during worksite accident at Michigan Sugar Piling Grounds

A worker was struck by a payloader and killed during an accident Tuesday at Michigan Sugar Piling Grounds in Croswell, Michigan.

The Croswell Police Department said it was called to the company site about 6 p.m. that evening on a report that a worker was struck. When first responders arrived, they found the 41-year-old man had suffered life-threatening injuries. The man, who is from the Croswell area, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Croswell Police Department in cooperation with the Michigan Sugar Safety Department. Other emergency agencies assisting included Croswell EMS, Croswell Fire, Lexington Police Department, Sanilac County Sheriff's Office and Sanilac County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Our hearts and prayer go out to the man's family, friends, co-workers, and all those affected by this heart-breaking loss," police said.

Michigan Sugar Company also has released a statement over the circumstances: