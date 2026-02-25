1 man injured after shooting in Royal Oak Township, police say

Michigan State Police are asking the public for information about the circumstances of a shooting Tuesday night in Royal Oak Township.

A 41-year-old man was struck once by a gunshot round during the altercation near Legacy 8 Event Center on Wyoming Avenue, police said. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center had received several calls about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding shots fired in Oakland County's Royal Oak Township. One of those calls reported that a man had been injured by a gunshot, and troopers from the Metro North post went to check on the situation.

A search warrant was drafted for the crime scene, and detectives are interviewing witnesses, the state police reported.

"Currently we do not have anyone in custody for this shooting," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw said Wednesday morning. "Detectives are currently gathering evidence and hoping to speak with the victim today."

Police ask that anyone who can provide information to assist in the investigation call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.