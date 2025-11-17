1 in custody after hours-long standoff with deputies in Ypsilanti Township

A standoff lasted for over four hours on Sunday in Washtenaw County, Michigan, while officers negotiated to get a shooting suspect into custody.

The suspect, a 36-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident, eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

The circumstances began about 10 a.m. Sunday with a reported shooting in the 6100 block of Eagle Trace Drive in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies said one person had been shot, and the assailant's identity was known.

The suspect had retreated into a home after the shooting and refused to come outside for law enforcement, deputies said.

The Washtenaw County Metro Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene and worked for over four hours until there was a peaceful surrender.

The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening, and that person has been treated at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.